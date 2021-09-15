Leonard J. Ormiston, 58, of Carthage

Leonard J. Ormiston, 58, of State Route 3, passed away on Monday evening, September 13, 2021 at his home. (Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Leonard J. Ormiston, 58, of State Route 3, passed away on Monday evening, September 13, 2021 at his home.

Leonard was born on June 12, 1963 in Carthage, son of the late Richard and Joyce (Thebert) Ormiston. He graduated from Carthage Central School in 1982. In 1986 he enlisted in the United States National Guard, serving until 1988. He later served in the United States Army.

In 2002 he met his soulmate, Ruth Getman. The couple married in 2016.

Len was a handyman who loved bingo, playing cards and woodworking. Most of all, he loved spending Saturdays taking his grandchildren on tractor rides.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Ruth; two children, Bryan Ormiston of Georgia and Jessica Moore of Georgia; five stepchildren, Robert, Graig, William, Jonathan, and Alisha; six siblings, Carol Kellison, Patricia Redden, Cindy Powell, Betty Ormiston, Carrie Freeman and Richard Ormiston; several grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is predeceased by his parents, Richard and Joyce as well as a brother, Thomas Kinnear.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021 from 11-1 PM at Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. A funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel at 1:00 PM, where military honors will be rendered.

Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

