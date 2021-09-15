Metal detector hobbyist returns class ring after a decade in the dirt

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - By swinging through the grass with a metal detector and taking a closer look, you’ll see that hidden treasures are all around us.

Sometimes a find is worth 25 cents, but other times it’s priceless.

Kris Haskins is a metal detector hobbyist. He scours the north country for old coins, tools, jewelry, and historical paraphernalia.

And a few weeks ago at LaFargeville Central School, he unearthed a valuable from 10 years ago.

“I dug it up and flipped the sod over and saw the gold,” Haskins said. “Gold and silver doesn’t tarnish over the years, so I saw the gold gleaming at me and knew I had something special.”

What he had was a class ring from 2010, a sentimental piece lost by Anthony Sanford in 2011 at a soccer game.

Patti Fish and Kris Haskins hold the class ring that Fish's son, Anthony Sanford, lost a decade ago. Haskins found the ring while using his metal detector on the LaFargeville soccer field. (WWNY)

“They got done with the game and he realized he’d lost the ring,” said Sanford’s mom, Patti Fish. “Me being a single parent, it took everything we had to get that ring for him. He was so upset when he lost it. We searched the whole field, and we couldn’t find it anywhere.”

Until last week when Haskins posted about it on Facebook.

“I’m so excited to finally get it to him,” Fish said. “He’s currently in Army AIT training in Virginia and he’s so excited. We didn’t think that it would ever be found.”

Haskins says he doesn’t go metal detecting to make money from the treasures he finds, but rather to learn from their history and return them to their rightful owners when possible.

“I never sell anything,” he said. “I like to give back and finding the ring was just another opportunity to give back.”

