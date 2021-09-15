Advertisement

Morning Checkup: COVID & Back to School

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re heading back to school, the best thing you can do is get your COVID-19 shot.

That’s the advice from family medicine physician Brogan Shoenemann. He says anyone 12 or older should get the vaccine.

“It is the best way we have right now to keep yourself safe, keep those around you safe, and help keep the community safe,” he said.

Watch the video above for his interview during Samaritan Medical Center’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

It’s also a good idea to wear a mask -- especially if you’re unvaccinated -- maintain good hand hygiene, cover your mouth during a sneeze or cough, and stay home if you’re not feeling well.

For people who are hesitant about getting the vaccine for themselves or their children, they should talk with their doctor or their children’s doctor for advice.

They can also check out covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov or coronavirus.health.ny.gov.

