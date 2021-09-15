Murder charge dismissed against Treyanna Summerville’s half-sister

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A murder charge has been dismissed in the case of Treyanna Summerville, the teen who was found beaten and starved in her Gouverneur home more than a year ago.

The charge was dropped against Summerville’s 14-year-old half-sister.

According to a court order obtained by 7 News, St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua told the court it should be dismissed “because the evidence no longer supports the charge nor the interests of justice.”

Pasqua told 7 News Wednesday he can go no further than that in saying why charge was dropped on September 8 in the youth part of county court.

“With regards to this case, at this point, the charge has been dismissed and it’s been sealed,” said Pasqua.

Now, only the mother of the two girls, Lashanna Charlton, is being called to account for Treyanna Summerville’s death. She faces one count of second-degree manslaughter.

“It’s an ongoing case. We have an individual that has been charged and we are continuing with the process,” said Pasqua.

Charlton was arraigned in Gouverneur Town Court 14 months ago. At her arraignment, it was stated that her plan was to return to Virginia. She was bailed out of jail the day after she was charged.

Her case was almost immediately transferred to county court. Since then, there has been neither an indictment nor plea deal.

“I disagree with the idea that nothing has happened,” said Pasqua. “The fact that the public or anyone else is not in the loop in terms of what we’re doing doesn’t mean things aren’t happening.”

Treyanna’s half-sister would have faced up to life in prison if convicted on the second-degree murder charge.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.