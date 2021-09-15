Advertisement

Oktoberfest in Cape Vincent this weekend

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - It’s Oktoberfest in Cape Vincent this weekend.

Chamber of Commerce executive director Kristie Stumpf Rork says it will be the party of the north country.

Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Oktoberfest is from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 18 at the Village Green at 357 Broadway.

There will be beer stein races, Bavarian singers and dancers, a Biergarten, a kid zone, and Bavarian food.

Find out more and buy your tickets at capevincent.org/oktoberfest.

