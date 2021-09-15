St. Lawrence County reports 1 new COVID death, 88 infections
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County said Wednesday that another person died from COVID-19. That brings the death toll to 110 since the pandemic began.
In addition, 88 new COVID infections were reported. There are 23 people hospitalized with the virus.
We’ll update this story when Jefferson and Lewis counties issue their reports.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.