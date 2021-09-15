Advertisement

St. Lawrence County reports 1 new COVID death, 88 infections

COVID-19 Deaths
COVID-19 Deaths(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County said Wednesday that another person died from COVID-19. That brings the death toll to 110 since the pandemic began.

In addition, 88 new COVID infections were reported. There are 23 people hospitalized with the virus.

We’ll update this story when Jefferson and Lewis counties issue their reports.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge blocks medical worker vaccine mandate in NY state
Brittany Hobart
Carthage native, who went missing, found in NJ
Adam Deleel
Ogdensburg man allegedly rapes child
It was a packed crowd at the Clayton village board meeting Monday night as people turned out to...
Clayton stands by its flag policy
Lewis County General Hospital has a new logo, a new promise, and a new name.
Hospital to stop delivering babies as maternity workers resign over vaccine mandate

Latest News

Lewis County General Hospital has a new logo, a new promise, and a new name.
Governor: ‘We’ll send resources’ to Lewis County hospital as workers quit over vaccine mandate
Gov. Kathy Hochul
Hochul announces state mask mandate expansion
Erin Gardner
Gardner files federal lawsuit against city of Watertown
Morning Checkup: COVID & Back to School
Morning Checkup: COVID & Back to School