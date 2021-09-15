Advertisement

Surfside land swap for Florida condo collapse site rejected

FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla.,...
FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., in this Friday, June 25, 2021, file photo.(Gerald Herbert | AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Commissioners in Surfside, Florida, have rejected a proposal to trade public land to the eventual buyer of the condominium collapse site.

A $120 million offer for the Champlain Towers property is on the table.

A judge said a property sale with a land swap would enable victims to be compensated while also allowing for a memorial at the site honoring the 98 victims.

But after an emotional meeting before an overflow crowd Tuesday night, Surfside commissioners rejected the idea.

Mayor Charles Burkett was the swap’s lone supporter. He said he hopes the victims’ families won’t give up hope.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge blocks medical worker vaccine mandate in NY state
Brittany Hobart
Carthage native, who went missing, found in NJ
Adam Deleel
Ogdensburg man allegedly rapes child
It was a packed crowd at the Clayton village board meeting Monday night as people turned out to...
Clayton stands by its flag policy
Lewis County General Hospital has a new logo, a new promise, and a new name.
Hospital to stop delivering babies as maternity workers resign over vaccine mandate

Latest News

Morning Checkup: COVID & Back to School
Morning Checkup: COVID & Back to School
This comes two weeks ahead of a court hearing that could determine whether or not Britney...
Britney Spears says goodbye to Instagram
Cape Vincent's Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest in Cape Vincent this weekend
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend returned from road trip without her, is uncooperative, police say