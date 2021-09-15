Terrance A. “Fitzy” Fitzgerald, 71, of St. Regis Falls

Mr. Terrance A. “Fitzy” Fitzgerald, 71, passed away on September 13, 2021, in the comfort of his home with his wife Tammy, at his side. (Funeral Home)

ST. REGIS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Terrance A. “Fitzy” Fitzgerald, 71, passed away on September 13, 2021, in the comfort of his home with his wife Tammy, at his side.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in St. Regis Falls where calling hours will be held on Tuesday September 21st from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 PM. By family request those attending are asked to please wear facial coverings.

Fitzy’s graveside service with Military Honors will be held on Wednesday September 22nd at 11:00 AM at Mound Hill Cemetery in Nicholville. Afterwards, those in attendance are welcome to join the family for a luncheon at the St. Regis Falls American Legion.

On September 1, 1950, Fitzy was born in Malone to the late John Fitzgerald and Rose (Riley) Fitzgerald - Finnegan. He attended school in St. Regis Falls and enlisted in the US ARMY before graduating. He proudly and distinctively served and fought for his country in the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1970.

He married Tammy DeBuque on September 13, 1980, a beautiful sunshining day, at their home on River Road in St. Regis Falls.

In early years Fitzy worked in maintenance for the Petrova High School. Later, he and his wife Tammy owned and operated their bait and tackle shop, “The Horny Trout” and then owned and operated Eskimo Inn for some time.

He was an avid outdoorsman who loved Mother Earth and he spent many hours in the woods creating and cultivating his man-made 100-acre hunting club that was completed this past summer.

Fitzy was passionate about serving his country, his fellow man and truly cared about other Veterans. He was a longtime member of the St. Regis Falls American Legion POST 322 where he also a member of the Rifle Squad providing military honors for his fallen comrades.

If you knew Fitzy, you knew how much he valued his friendships and reminiscing and he leaves behind a legacy of stories to last a lifetime.

A son, Jonathan Michael Fitzgerald, and two brothers, Gerald and Richard predecease him.

He is survived by his wife Tammy; 2 sons, Terrance Fitzgerald II and his wife Angela of Oklahoma, Loren Fitzgerald and finance Kelly Greene of St. Regis Falls; 8 grandchildren, Terry III, Azrella, Todd, Trenton, Arianna Tanner, Loren Richard, and Nevaeh Rose; father-in-law, Loren P. DeBuque; 1 sister, Carol (Mike) Corcoran of Skaneateles Lake, and Aunt Ann (Clifford) McQuinn of Brushton; half brothers and sisters, John Finnegan, Thomas Finnegan, Margaret Cox, and Patricia Waite, many nieces, nephews, and cousins; 2 sisters and 1 brother in-law, Jeanne MacDonald, Lorna Lucey, and Gregory DeBuque. Please share memories and condolences at www.hammillfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.