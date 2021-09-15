Warmer-than-usual morning, feeling cooler by afternoon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The temperature you wake up to will be about the same as what we’ll have this afternoon.

It will feel a bit cooler by then because a cold front will wipe some of the humidity out of the air.

The off-and-on showers we had overnight will continue into the morning. We could see some heavy downpours and thunderstorms.

Things should dry out by late afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Skies clear overnight. Lows will be in the low to mid-50s.

Thursday will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Highs will be 80 or close to it on Friday and Saturday. It will be mostly sunny Friday and partly sunny Saturday with a small chance of rain each day.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

We’ll have sunshine and 80 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

