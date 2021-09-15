Winnifred Mitchell, 84, of Akwesasne

Winnifred Mitchell, 84 of River Road, Snye, passed away Thursday, September 14, 2021 at Cornwall Community Hospital. (Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Winnifred Mitchell, 84 of River Road, Snye, passed away Thursday, September 14, 2021 at Cornwall Community Hospital.

Winnie was born on March 13, 1937 in Hogansburg, the daughter of the late James and Margaret (Thompson) Arquette. She attended schools in Hogansburg and Bombay. On July 5, 1954, she married Reginald Mitchell at St. Regis Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Jacobs, officiating. He predeceased her on July 22, 2016.

Winnie and Reggie owned and operated Mitchell’s Grocery in Snye for many years, retired in 2010. She enjoyed making baskets and quilts, playing bingo, and spending time with her grandchildren. Winnifred took pleasure in camping at their camp on Cow Island and traveling, having traveled to nearly all 50 states and Mexico. Throughout her life, Winnie was very involved in her community; she was a founding member of the Mohawk Trailblazers Snowmobile Club and the Akwesasne Death Benefits Group. In addition, she was active in the Kateri Circle, Akwesasne Homemakers, St. Regis Mohawk Senior Citizens, and the Hogansburg Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. In 2011, she and her husband were awarded the King and Queen of the Winter Carnival.

Winnie is survived by her children, Richard and Liz Mitchell of Snye, Roger and Cathy Mitchell of Snye, Romaine and Bonnie Mitchell of Hamilton Island, Randy and Cecelia Mitchell of Snye, Rose Ann and Terry Terrance of Akwesasne, and Rebecca Mitchell of Snye; a chosen son, Curtis Nelson of Oka; her foster children, Vanessa LaVare of Akwesasne and Elvera Sargent of Hopkins Point; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great granddaughters.

She is also survived by her sister, Lillian and Brad Hall of Rochester; her brother, Bruce Arquette in Farmington; a brother-in-law, Joseph Cinanni of Rochester; her god children, June “Nicky” King, Dennis Cook, William Sunday, and Earl Arquette; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Russell Mitchell on January 17, 2007; her sister, Martha Cinanni on September 30, 1994; her brothers, Francis Arquette on January 31, 1993 and John Arquette on May 30, 1964; her sister-in-law, Marlene Arquette on November 23, 2012.

Friends may call Sunday 1-4 and 6-9:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Due to COVID restrictions, her funeral services will be held privately. She and her late husband, Reggie will be interred at St. Joseph’s Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions in her memory to the Akwesasne Mohawk Ambulance Service.

