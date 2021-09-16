$27M awarded to complete Fort Drum Railhead project

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum is receiving a big boost for its railhead project.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced Thursday that the Army post will receive more than $27 million for the project.

A railhead is where troops, vehicles, and equipment are loaded and unloaded from trains for deployments.

“Rapid deployment capability is one of the core features of Fort Drum’s critical role in our nation’s defense,” Stefanik said, “and this award will greatly improve the readiness of the 10th Mountain Division, the most deployed Army division since 9/11.”

Stefanik said this latest influx of cash from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will complete the project.

