Belleville Henderson undefeated so far this season

BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Belleville Henderson boys’ soccer program is on the rise.

The Panthers are perfect so far this season. They’re off to a 4-0 start.

With nine seniors on the roster of talented players, the team’s success comes as no surprise to coach Shawn Maloney.

You can hear from him in the video, along with players Brayden Richmond, Lucas Hess, Sheldon Spencer, and Kyle Moyer.

Expect Belleville Henderson to be a force in boys’ soccer for seasons to come.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.