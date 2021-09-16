Advertisement

Belleville Henderson undefeated so far this season

By Mel Busler
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Belleville Henderson boys’ soccer program is on the rise.

The Panthers are perfect so far this season. They’re off to a 4-0 start.

With nine seniors on the roster of talented players, the team’s success comes as no surprise to coach Shawn Maloney.

You can hear from him in the video, along with players Brayden Richmond, Lucas Hess, Sheldon Spencer, and Kyle Moyer.

Expect Belleville Henderson to be a force in boys’ soccer for seasons to come.

