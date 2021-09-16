Carthage man arrested on rape charge

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 29-year-old Carthage man is charged with rape for allegedly having sex with a girl under the age of 17.

State police arrested Tyler Henson on felony counts of third-degree rape and third-degree criminal sex act.

Henson is accused of having sexual intercourse with the girl in the town of Pamelia.

He was arraigned in Watertown City Court and released on his own recognizance.

