LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Gilbert M. “Gilly” Stoffle, 82, of Lowville, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Lewis County Health System Hospital where he had been a patient for one day.

Gilbert was born on June 25, 1939 in Lowville the son of the late Mylan William and Anna (McGrath) Stoffle. Gilly was a graduate of Lowville Academy and Central School. He served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged. Gilbert lived in Syracuse before moving back to the North Country. He was a well known cook and worked for several establishments in the Lowville area. He owned the Crystal View Hotel in New Bremen. Gilly also was the “Kitchen Commander” at the Lowville American Legion for several years.

He is survived by his sister, Rita Houppert of Lowville; his sister-in-law, Sandra Stoffle of Sylvan Beach; many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sisters, Kay Valley and Geraldine Klosner, and a brother, William Stoffle.

He volunteered his time in youth sports while in Syracuse and was a big supporter and active member of the Lowville Booster Club. He helped in the food shack for many sporting events for years.

A great sport enthusiast he loved the New York Yankees, NY Giants, and the Orangeman.

He was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville American Legion Post #162, and Lowville B.P.O.E. Lodge #1605.

A funeral Mass will be said on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 11:00am at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Rev. Deepak Baru officiating. All are invited to a luncheon at the Lewis County Memorial Post #6912, V.F.W. following the Mass. All food donations may be dropped off at the V.F.W. after 9:00am on Monday.

Memorials in Gilly’s name may be made to: Lowville Academy All Sports Booster Club, 7668 N. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367

