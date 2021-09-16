Highlights & scores: plenty of action on the pitch

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Wednesday was another busy day on area soccer fields.

It was a girls’ Frontier League soccer match-up under the lights in Dexter as the General Brown Lady Lions hosted Watertown.

Early in the first half, Watertown gets on the board when Chloe Adams dents the back of the net, putting the Lady Cyclones in front 1-0.

Watertown is looking to add to its lead, but General Brown goalie Geona Wood makes the stop.

Lady Cyclones goalie Alana Mastin makes the save at the other end.

Watertown goes on to shut out General Brown 3-0.

In women’s college soccer from Jefferson Community College, the Lady Cannoneers hosted Broome Community College.

In the second half with the Lady Cannoneers down 1-0, Copenhagen product Olivia Buckey makes the save for JCC with 11 minutes left in the game.

The Lady Cannoneers tie it when Josie Barton splits the pipes off the direct kick, making it 1-all and it’s on to overtime.

A little under 3 minutes into overtime, Luccia Martucci tickles twine to end it.

Broome beats JCC 2-1 in overtime.

The JCC men also played host to Broome in the late game.

Broome is looking to get on the board first, but Cannoneers goalie Qaadir Singletary makes the stop.

At the other end, Kyle Gaumes with a scoring opportunity, but he is denied.

Broome strikes first when Lee Lowry buries the blast and it’s 1-0 Broome.

Broome goes on to beat JCC 4-1.

Wednesday’s local scores

Men’s college soccer

SUNY Broome 4, Jefferson 1

Clarkson 1, SUNY Potsdam 0

Women’s college soccer

SUNY Broome 2, Jefferson 1

Girls’ high school soccer

Belleville Henderson 2, LaFargeville 1

Lowville 2, Carthage 0

South Jefferson 5, Indian River 1

Beaver River 2, Copenhagen 1

Watertown 3, General Brown 0

Lyme 3, South Lewis 2

Thousand Islands 2, Alexandria 0

Boys’ high school soccer

Indian River 4, Potsdam 1

High school volleyball

Salmon River 3, Tupper Lake 0

College volleyball

SUNY Plattsburgh 3, SUNY Potsdam 1

