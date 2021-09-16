Jefferson County joins opioid lawsuit settlement

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County is choosing to be a part of a settlement against a large pharmaceutical company.

The county is part of the opioid lawsuit against Mallinkrodt pharmaceuticals. Several counties and states across the nation are in on it, too.

The county Board of Legislators voted unanimously Wednesday night to take part in the settlement, working with Cicala Law Firm.

Legislature chair Scott Gray says the goal is to get some money back.

“The taxpayers have incurred a cost,” Gray said. “You know, various agencies have incurred a cost, our Social Service department, a lot of departments, right? Law enforcement. Everybody’s had a cost incurred by dealing with this opiod situation.”

It’s unknown how much money the county will receive. Gray says they’ll have a better idea at some point next year.

