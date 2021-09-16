Advertisement

‘Justice for Treyanna’ protester pleased about progress in case

File photo of Alexis Stevens, on the right, protesting outside the St. Lawrence County...
File photo of Alexis Stevens, on the right, protesting outside the St. Lawrence County courthouse in June.(WWNY)
By Keith Benman
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Those looking for “Justice for Treyanna” are relieved that a murder charge against her half-sister has been dropped. That happened last week in St. Lawrence County Court.

However, they’re still frustrated over how little they know. It was 15 months ago Treyanna Summerville was found dead at her Gouverneur home.

Her mother was charged with manslaughter a month later.

In June, on the one-year anniversary of Summerville’s death, protesters gathered outside the St. Lawrence County courthouse to demand justice for Treyanna and information on legal developments.

Alexis Stevens, high school friend of Treyanna Summerville, was part of the demonstration and says it’s good to see progress in the case.

“I guess you could say that her sister being released of, the charges dismissed, that’s kind of somewhat leaning toward some justice,” she said. “And, with the whole mom thing, being able to find out if she was the one who did it or not – that would be complete justice.”

Treyanna’s half-sister had faced a sentence of up to life in prison if convicted of murder.

