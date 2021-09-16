Kermit P. Burns, 57, of Pyrites, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Funeral Home)

PYRITES, New York (WWNY) - Kermit P. Burns, 57, of Pyrites, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 12, 2021. He was in the comfort of his home, surrounded by loved one and under the care of Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley.

Kermit was born April 7, 1964 in Pierrepont, a son of the late Frank “Jake and Leona (Coffey) Burns. He attended Colton-Pierrepont Central School and later obtained his GED while completing some college courses. Kermit was a carpenter and loved to build things and work with is hands. He enjoyed teaching his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews his skills and passing along his knowledge of the trade. His most cherished job however was being a grandfather.

Kermit is survived by his four sons, Mark (Barb) Burns; Tyler Burns; Cody (Sera) Burns and Skyler (Ashley) Burns; step-children, Rick (Jess) DeLorme; Amanda DeLorme and Nate (Raianna) DeLorme; his companion of 21 years, Sandra Brabaw; grandchildren, Kassie, Hailey, Madison, Kaidance, Grayson “BamBam”, Jacob, Sadie, Wyatt “JoeJoe”, Robert “BigBig grandson”, Chelsea and Electa and great-grandchildren, Keeley, Jayde, Kendrick, Aubree, Emery and Wrennlee. Also surviving are seven siblings, Rex (Becky) Burns; Regena (Larry) Sutton, Kirk (Brenda) Burns; Rod (Mary) Burns; Rusty Burns, Robin Johns, and Amy (Gary) Morgan.

In addition to his parent, Kermit is predeceased by a step-daughter, Stacey DeLorme, and eight siblings, Sandy Czerniak, Dixie Huckle, Frank “Reggie” Burns, twins, Ricky and Rocky Burns, Kevin “Orkie” Burns, Rory Burns and Jeanie Burns.

Contributions in his memory may be made to O’Leary Funeral Service to assist with his funeral arrangements; 5821 US Highway 11, Canton, New York 13617 or online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com.

Calling hours will be held at the O’Leary Funeral Home on Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 11:00 am until the time of his funeral service at 1:00 pm. Burial will be held in the Cooks Corners Cemetery, Pierrepont.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Kermit P. Burns are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

