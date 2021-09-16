Local health officials keep close eye on COVID booster shot news

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Food and Drug Administration is staying neutral when it comes to a COVID vaccine booster.

Pfizer is looking for approval from the FDA to administer a third dose of the shot.

And the FDA has released much of the evidence an advisory committee will consider.

The vaccine manufacturer argues immunity against milder infections weakens after six to eight months.

The FDA states data shows the already authorized vaccines still protect against death and severe cases of COVID.

“You get your second dose, it challenges your immune system, and you develop more cells against the disease. And over time, immunity wanes, all immunity for everything. So, it’s waning immunity, and we’re trying to measure at what time frame would be the best time to give a booster,” said Faith Lustik, Jefferson County Public Health planner.

The FDA’s advisory committee will discuss Pfizer’s booster Friday.

Lusitk says her department is ready to dole out the third shot if and when it’s approved.

