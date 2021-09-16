Advertisement

More than 1,100 Afghan refugees could resettle in NYS

Afghan Evacuees
Afghan Evacuees(MGN, DoD)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - More than 1,100 Afghan evacuees could be coming to New York state.

They are some of those who fled Afghanistan as the Taliban took over.

Now the U.S. State Department has told Governor Kathy Hochul how many may be resettled in New York and where over the next six months.

They include up to 248 in Syracuse, 20 in Utica, 100 in Albany, 335 in Buffalo, 240 in the New York City area and 200 in Rochester.

Hochul said they will be assisted by agencies funded by the state’s Bureau of Refugee Services.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Treyanna Summerville
Murder charge dismissed against Treyanna Summerville’s half-sister
Gov. Kathy Hochul
Hochul announces state mask mandate expansion
Erin Gardner
Gardner files federal lawsuit against city of Watertown
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Judge blocks medical worker vaccine mandate in NY state

Latest News

Soldier with U.S. allies in Afghanistan
Veterans work to get former interpreter’s family out of Afghanistan
Watertown students wearing masks in class
Biggest north country school district reports low COVID rate
Carthage man arrested on rape charge
COVID-19 Deaths
St. Lawrence County reports 1 new COVID death, 114 new cases