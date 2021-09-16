More than 1,100 Afghan refugees could resettle in NYS

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - More than 1,100 Afghan evacuees could be coming to New York state.

They are some of those who fled Afghanistan as the Taliban took over.

Now the U.S. State Department has told Governor Kathy Hochul how many may be resettled in New York and where over the next six months.

They include up to 248 in Syracuse, 20 in Utica, 100 in Albany, 335 in Buffalo, 240 in the New York City area and 200 in Rochester.

Hochul said they will be assisted by agencies funded by the state’s Bureau of Refugee Services.

