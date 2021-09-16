Advertisement

Patchy morning fog with sunshine the rest of the day

By Beth Hall
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures will be easing their way up into the 70s today.

The dew point will be in the 50s for much of the day, so it won’t be as humid as it was yesterday when the dew point was in the 60s.

You could see some patchy fog on your morning commute, but the day will wind up sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be around 80.

It will be mostly sunny and 75 on Saturday. There’s a small risk of an afternoon thundershower.

It will be sunny Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid-70s Sunday, the upper 70s Monday, and around 80 on Tuesday.

It will be a warm start to the first day of fall on Wednesday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

