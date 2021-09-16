Advertisement

Philadelphia, Pa. man accused of possessing meth & cocaine

Police lights
Police lights(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - A Philadelphia, Pennsylvania man faces drug charges after he was pulled over in Philadelphia, N.Y. on Wednesday.

Members of the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force say they used a warrant to search a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Dwight Williford.

Police say they found 17 ounces of methamphetamine and 9 ounces of cocaine. They say the drugs have a street value of around $75,000

Williford was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned in Carthage village court and released.

Task force members say it’s an on-going investigation and they were assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Watertown Police Department.

