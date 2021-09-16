LIVE: Police give update on search for Gabby Petito; missing since road trip with boyfriend

NORTH PORT, Fla. (Gray News) - Police in Florida scheduled a news conference Thursday for updates on the search for a woman who has not been seen since taking a trip with her boyfriend. He returned home without her.

Police said Brian Laundrie is a “person of interest” in the investigation of 22-year-old Gabrielle Petito’s disappearance.

On Wednesday, North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison asked Steven Bertolino, Laundrie’s lawyer, for help on Twitter. He asked to set up a conversation with police and his client.

“Two people left on a trip and one person returned!” Garrison wrote.

Police said in a Facebook post Wednesday that Petito’s family reported her missing Saturday, 10 days after Laundrie returned home. Her family said they had not heard from her since late August.

Laundrie had not made himself available to be interviewed or provided any helpful details, investigators said.

“As a father, I can imagine the pain and suffering Gabby’s family is going through,” Garrison said in the post. “We are pleading with anyone, including Brian, to share information with us on her whereabouts in the past few weeks. The lack of information from Brian is hindering this investigation. The answers will eventually come out. We will help find Gabby and we will help find anyone who may be involved in her disappearance.”

Petito’s vehicle was in North Port and searched for evidence.

She is believed to have been in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming just before the call with family. The two were traveling in a white 2012 Ford Transit van with Florida license plate QFTG03.

The couple also was pulled over by police in Utah on Aug. 12, WWSB reported.

Petito was described as approximately 5-feet-5 and 110 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes and several tattoos, including one on her finger and one on her forearm that reads “let it be.”

The couple had documented their cross-country trip on social media until Aug. 20, when they stopped posting.

The FBI is assisting in the search and set up a national tipline: 1-800-CALL FBI (225-5324).

In a CNN interview Wednesday, James Schmidt, Petito’s stepfather, pleaded with people to help if they know or saw anything.

“Look at the picture. Memorize it. Look at the facial features and memorize that phone number that you see there, too,” Schmidt said. “We need everyone’s help. We don’t have a lot of information, so we’ve got a really big area from Wyoming all the way down to Florida. And 2,500 miles and that’s just the road.”

