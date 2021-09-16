Advertisement

Randy A. St. Denny, 50, of Rensselaer Falls

By Submitted by funeral home
Sep. 16, 2021
Rensselaer Falls, New York (WWNY) - Randy A. St. Denny, 50, of Rensselaer Falls, died on September 14, 2021, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements. There will be calling hours on Sunday, September 26, 2021 from 2-4 PM, at the funeral home. Due to COVID masks and social distancing are required. Randy is survived by his parents, Carl and Bonnie (Storie) St. Denny, brothers, Michael and his wife Barbara St. Denny of Waddington, Scott St. Denny and his partner Jesse Purtz of Rochester, his sister, Sally and her husband Darron Markel of Crary Mills, several nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins. Randy was born on December 30, 1970 in Potsdam. He graduated Canton Central School in 1989. After high school he worked for Minerich of Lexington, KY as a foreman erecting cell towers. He loved the traveling and the places his job took him. As of late he was a corrections officer for the Gouverneur Correctional Facility. Randy loved woodworking, hunting, fishing, canoeing and being outdoors. His passion was his family and farming In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the food bank of one’s choice. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.

