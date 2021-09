WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert F. Greene, 79, of Northland Estates, Watertown, passed away on July 25, 2021 at his home.

The family will have a Celebration of Life 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 25th at the Town of Watertown Fire Department on Brookside Dr., Watertown.

