St. Lawrence County reports 1 new COVID death, 114 new cases

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Another St. Lawrence County resident has died from COVID-19. The death toll since the pandemic began now stands at 111.

County Public Health also reported 114 new COVID infections Thursday. There are 21 people hospitalized with the virus.

Jefferson County had 67 new cases and 14 hospitalizations.

Lewis County has yet to release its report for the day. We’ll update this story when we get them.

