State suspends hiring freeze through end of year

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The state’s is suspending its hiring freeze through the end of the year.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says that’s because revenue is more than $2 billion above projections because of a more-robust-than-expected economic recovery.

“As we continue to combat the pandemic, we must keep New York moving forward and that includes building our workforce to ensure we can support New Yorkers at the highest level,” Hochul said.

Hiring was halted because of economic uncertainty and loss of revenue because of the pandemic.

Now state agencies can build up their workforces after a 9 percent reduction due to attrition from March 2020 to August of this year.

