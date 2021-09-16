Advertisement

United Way truck pull fundraiser this weekend

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s still time to sign up for this weekend’s truck pull.

It’s a fundraiser for the United Way of Northern New York. CEO Jamie Cox says it benefits the United Way’s ALICE program, which stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.

Teams of 10 will be timed as they pull a truck 20 yards. Renzi Foodservice is loaning the United Way a 55,000-pound tractor-trailer for the event.

The truck pull will be at SUNY Canton starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 18.

Sign up at unitedway-nny.org/truck-pull or call 315-788-5631.

