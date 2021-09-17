8-year-old boy donates hair to kids who have none

TOWN OF WATSON, New York (WWNY) - An 8-year-old boy in Watson has lots of love to go around and lots of locks to make it happen.

Ben Bryant has he’s been growing his hair for a year, but not for himself.

“I’m growing it out so I can donate it,” he said.

He got the idea from joking around.

“Back a year ago when everything shut down, nobody could get haircuts, we made the joke - you could just keep growing your hair and donate it to kids with hair loss, and Ben really picked up on that,” said Erin Bryant, Ben’s mom.

It became his mission when his mom, a dermatologist, told him about kids who have alopecia and can’t grow their own hair.

“He’s really motivated everyone in our family. I got my hair cut too. When I explained Ben’s mission to my coworkers at Samaritan dermatology, they wanted to help too. So, now we’ve collected over 24 inches of hair and $500 for a hairpiece. On Friday, it was Ben’s turn to get his hair cut and now his good deed is done.

The new look will take some getting used to, but Ben says he’s happy to have done it.

