Advertisement

8-year-old boy donates hair to kids who have none

Ben Bryant holds up his locks of hair
Ben Bryant holds up his locks of hair(Erin Bryant)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF WATSON, New York (WWNY) - An 8-year-old boy in Watson has lots of love to go around and lots of locks to make it happen.

Ben Bryant has he’s been growing his hair for a year, but not for himself.

“I’m growing it out so I can donate it,” he said.

He got the idea from joking around.

“Back a year ago when everything shut down, nobody could get haircuts, we made the joke - you could just keep growing your hair and donate it to kids with hair loss, and Ben really picked up on that,” said Erin Bryant, Ben’s mom.

It became his mission when his mom, a dermatologist, told him about kids who have alopecia and can’t grow their own hair.

“He’s really motivated everyone in our family. I got my hair cut too. When I explained Ben’s mission to my coworkers at Samaritan dermatology, they wanted to help too. So, now we’ve collected over 24 inches of hair and $500 for a hairpiece. On Friday, it was Ben’s turn to get his hair cut and now his good deed is done.

The new look will take some getting used to, but Ben says he’s happy to have done it.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Treyanna Summerville
Did court secrecy in Treyanna Summerville case break the law?
Treyanna Summerville
Murder charge dismissed against Treyanna Summerville’s half-sister
Watertown students wearing masks in class
COVID in local schools: some districts struggle, others doing okay
American, Canadian and Pride flags fly in Clayton in June
In wake of Clayton flag flap, Cape Vincent welcomes River Pride, model Maggie Rizer speaks out
Mr. Christopher R. Donah passed away suddenly at his residence on September 14th in the village...
Christopher R. Donah, 54, of Potsdam

Latest News

Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music...
ZZ Top concert postponed until next year
The Salmon Run Mall hosted the NNY Get Hired Job Fair Friday to hook up employers with job...
Salmon Run Mall hosts job fair
Lewis County Health System
Lewis County Health System reports more employees getting vaccinated
St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services
State review: St. Lawrence County Social Services put children at risk