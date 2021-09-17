Calling all car buffs! Clayton needs a judge for Street Meet

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The Clayton Chamber of Commerce needs help judging its yearly classic car show this weekend.

The 23rd annual Vintage and Classic Street Meet is Saturday on Riverside Drive.

Chamber of Commerce officials say they have three judges signed up but still need two more.

The chamber’s Mike Hooson says they’ll take volunteers from anywhere.

Here’s what the judges will be doing that day...

“Essentially you just walk around with a clipboard, you’ll just pick which cars you like,” Hooson said. “Get here around 9:30 and go until about 2 o’clock. Then we all come back to the chamber and you go over it with all the other judges. Then we’ll give awards.”

Hooson says anyone looking to volunteer can call the Chamber of Commerce at 315-686-3771.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.