Cynthia A. Shelmidine, 68, of Mannsville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Cynthia A. Shelmidine, 68, Mannsville, wife of John Shelmidine, passed away Thursday, September 16th, 2021 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester following a brief illness.

Cynthia was the retired Chairman of the Criminal Justice Department at Jefferson Community College and was the first female police officer with the City of Watertown Police Department.

Funeral arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.  A complete obituary with dates and times of service will follow.

Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.

