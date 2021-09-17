Daun A. Martin-Poole, 74, of DeKalb Junction, died on September 12, 2021, at the University of Vermont Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEKALB JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - Daun A. Martin-Poole, 74, of DeKalb Junction, died on September 12, 2021, at the University of Vermont Medical Center, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements. There will be a funeral service on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11 am, at the DeKalb Junction United Methodist Church, Pastor Martha Helmer officiating. Due to COVID masks and social distancing are required. Burial will follow in the Union Cemetery, DeKalb.

Daun is survived her husband Gordon Poole, a sister Kay Martin and her husband Dennis Keating of Cleveland Heights, OH, several nephews and nieces.

Daun was born on April 22, 1947 in St. Paul, MN, to the late, Wilbert W. and Gertrude Ruth McManigal Martin Jr. She graduated from Hoover High School in San Diego, CA in 1965, received a Bachelor’s of Science degree at San Diego State University, and received her Ed at Washington State University in Pullman Washington in 1998. Daun married Gordon Poole on November 20, 2011 at their home, the Reverend William Hart officiating. She was a member of the St Lawrence Valley Kennel Club, was a past secretary, a 34 year member of AA, the secretary of the DeKalb Historical Association, a member of the Masters Gardener’s Club, she volunteered at the DeKalb Junction United Methodist Church and the Cornell Cooperative Extension. She loved baking, gardening, was an avid reader, loved dogs and preformed with her canine friends at dog shows.

Contributions can be made to the St. Lawrence Valley Dog Club, SLVDC, P.O. Box 165, Canton, NY, 13630.

Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.