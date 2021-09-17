Advertisement

Got vaccine questions? ‘Talk With a Doc’ Saturday

Doctors and public health officials staffed a phone bank at Samaritan Medical Center August 18,...
Doctors and public health officials staffed a phone bank at Samaritan Medical Center August 18, answering questions about COVID and the vaccine.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, Samaritan Medical Center is once again giving you a chance to ‘Talk With a Doc.’

Local doctors will be available by phone Saturday morning from 9 to 11 AM at 315-755-3100.

Physicians from a variety of specialties will be answering the phones, including: Emergency Medicine, Family Medicine, Infectious Disease, Internal Medicine, Neonatology, Obstetrics & Gynecology, and Pediatrics

A second chance to “Talk With a Doc” will be offered from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

An August 18 two hour phone session at Samaritan, done in cooperation with WWN Y, drew more than 200 phone calls.

