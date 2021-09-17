Advertisement

Highlights & scores: high school football & soccer

By Rob Krone
Published: Sep. 17, 2021
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - There was plenty of action in local sports Thursday.

Section 3 football was under the lights in Adams with the South Jefferson Spartans hosting Camden.

The Spartans score on their first possession. Derrick Sciarabba takes the hand-off and finds a hole down the right sideline for a 55-yard touchdown. The pat was no good. It’s 6-0 South Jeff.

Camden answers on their first possession when James Christmas plows in from a couple of yards out. Camden goes on top 8-6.

Then it’s the Camden defense coming up big. Connor Dean picks off Landon LaDuke and takes it in for the score. Camden Increases its lead to 14-6.

In the second quarter, Noah Morse goes in from 8 yards out and it’s 21-6 Camden.

The Blue Devils beat South Jeff 49-28.

In boys’ Frontier League soccer from Watertown High, the Cyclones hosted Indian River.

In the second half, it was 2-0 Cyclones when Matthew Cole’s shot off the direct kick goes off the post.

The Cyclones increase their lead when Harmon Braddock dents the back of the net. Now it’s 3-0 Watertown.

The Cyclones blank Indian River 3-0.

Malone was at Canton in Northern Athletic Conference play

Caleb Hall dents the back of the net and it’s 1-0 Malone.

Off the corner kick, Owen Hall connects with Jack Kerrigan for the header, tying the game.

One minute later, Brad Frank finds the mark, making it 2-1 Canton.

Josh Aldous scores a last-minute goal as Canton beats Malone 3-1.

St. Lawrence Central was at St. Regis Falls in girls’ NAC soccer.

Brionna Foster gets the Larries on the board.

St. Lawrence Central blanks St. Regis Falls 3-0.

Thursday’s local scores

High school football

Camden 49, South Jefferson 28

Boys’ high school soccer

Lyme 8, Sackets Harbor 0

Lowville 2, General Brown 0

South Jefferson 5, Carthage 1

Belleville Henderson 8, Beaver River 0

Watertown 3, Indian River 0

South Lewis 3, Copenhagen 0

Colton-Pierrepont 5, Brushton-Moira 0

Canton 3, Malone 1

Parishville-Hopkinton 3, Norwood-Norfolk 0

Salmon River 1, OFA 0

St. Lawrence Central 6, St. Regis Falls 3

Massena 6, Gouverneur 0

Girls’ high school soccer

St. Lawrence Central 3, St. Regis Falls 0

High school volleyball

OFA 3, Clifton-Fine 2

Girls’ high school swimming

Carthage 99, Beaver River 86

Girls’ high school tennis

Lowville 3, Carthage 2

Indian River 3, South Jefferson 2

