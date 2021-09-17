Highlights & scores: high school football & soccer
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - There was plenty of action in local sports Thursday.
Section 3 football was under the lights in Adams with the South Jefferson Spartans hosting Camden.
The Spartans score on their first possession. Derrick Sciarabba takes the hand-off and finds a hole down the right sideline for a 55-yard touchdown. The pat was no good. It’s 6-0 South Jeff.
Camden answers on their first possession when James Christmas plows in from a couple of yards out. Camden goes on top 8-6.
Then it’s the Camden defense coming up big. Connor Dean picks off Landon LaDuke and takes it in for the score. Camden Increases its lead to 14-6.
In the second quarter, Noah Morse goes in from 8 yards out and it’s 21-6 Camden.
The Blue Devils beat South Jeff 49-28.
In boys’ Frontier League soccer from Watertown High, the Cyclones hosted Indian River.
In the second half, it was 2-0 Cyclones when Matthew Cole’s shot off the direct kick goes off the post.
The Cyclones increase their lead when Harmon Braddock dents the back of the net. Now it’s 3-0 Watertown.
The Cyclones blank Indian River 3-0.
Malone was at Canton in Northern Athletic Conference play
Caleb Hall dents the back of the net and it’s 1-0 Malone.
Off the corner kick, Owen Hall connects with Jack Kerrigan for the header, tying the game.
One minute later, Brad Frank finds the mark, making it 2-1 Canton.
Josh Aldous scores a last-minute goal as Canton beats Malone 3-1.
St. Lawrence Central was at St. Regis Falls in girls’ NAC soccer.
Brionna Foster gets the Larries on the board.
St. Lawrence Central blanks St. Regis Falls 3-0.
Thursday’s local scores
High school football
Camden 49, South Jefferson 28
Boys’ high school soccer
Lyme 8, Sackets Harbor 0
Lowville 2, General Brown 0
South Jefferson 5, Carthage 1
Belleville Henderson 8, Beaver River 0
Watertown 3, Indian River 0
South Lewis 3, Copenhagen 0
Colton-Pierrepont 5, Brushton-Moira 0
Canton 3, Malone 1
Parishville-Hopkinton 3, Norwood-Norfolk 0
Salmon River 1, OFA 0
St. Lawrence Central 6, St. Regis Falls 3
Massena 6, Gouverneur 0
Girls’ high school soccer
St. Lawrence Central 3, St. Regis Falls 0
High school volleyball
OFA 3, Clifton-Fine 2
Girls’ high school swimming
Carthage 99, Beaver River 86
Girls’ high school tennis
Lowville 3, Carthage 2
Indian River 3, South Jefferson 2
