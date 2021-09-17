Kimberly S. Delgado, 47, of Canton

Kimberly S. Delgado, 47, of 6588 US Highway 11, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday afternoon, September 14, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Kimberly S. Delgado, 47, of 6588 US Highway 11, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday afternoon, September 14, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Kimberly enjoyed playing paintball, gaming, traveling, listening to music, and had a great love for tattoos. She had previously worked as an EMT Driver for an ambulance company.

Kimberly is survived by her children, Jake Delgado of Arkansas, twins, William Cody Collins of Indiana and Jesse Collins of Michigan, Cameron Beard of Texas, and Erica Beard of Canton; her grandchildren, Esther Willow Collins and Joel Delgado; her sisters, Monique Guillen and Lindsey Wright, both of Texas; her brother, Joe Cain of Texas; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parent, Charles W. and Dorothy (Barnette) Cain.

There will be no local services. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

