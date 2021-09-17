Advertisement

Kimberly S. Delgado, 47, of Canton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Kimberly S. Delgado, 47, of 6588 US Highway 11, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday afternoon,...
Kimberly S. Delgado, 47, of 6588 US Highway 11, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday afternoon, September 14, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.(Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Kimberly S. Delgado, 47, of 6588 US Highway 11, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday afternoon, September 14, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Kimberly enjoyed playing paintball, gaming, traveling, listening to music, and had a great love for tattoos.  She had previously worked as an EMT Driver for an ambulance company.

Kimberly is survived by her children, Jake Delgado of Arkansas, twins, William Cody Collins of Indiana and Jesse Collins of Michigan, Cameron Beard of Texas, and Erica Beard of Canton; her grandchildren, Esther Willow Collins and Joel Delgado; her sisters, Monique Guillen and Lindsey Wright, both of Texas; her brother, Joe Cain of Texas; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parent, Charles W. and Dorothy (Barnette) Cain.

There will be no local services.  Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Louis J. Simons, 60 of Wheeler Lane, Norfolk passed away surrounded by his family, Tuesday...
Louis J. Simons, 60 of Norfolk
Sandra P. “Sandy” Snyder
Sandra P. “Sandy” Snyder, 77, of Colton
WWNY Local health officials keep close eye on COVID booster shot news
WWNY Veterans work to get former interpreter’s family out of Afghanistan

Obituaries

WWNY COVID in local schools: some districts struggle, others doing okay
WWNY In wake of Clayton flag flap, Cape Vincent welcomes River Pride, model Maggie Rizer speaks out
WWNY ‘Justice for Treyanna’ protester pleased about progress in case
WWNY Did court secrecy in Treyanna Summerville case break the law?
American, Canadian and Pride flags fly in Clayton in June
In wake of Clayton flag flap, Cape Vincent welcomes River Pride, model Maggie Rizer speaks out
COVID shot
Local health officials keep close eye on COVID booster shot news