Lewis County Health System reports more employees getting vaccinated

Lewis County Health System
Lewis County Health System(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County Health System is making progress when it comes to the number of employees who are vaccinated.

A spokesperson for the hospital says 84 percent of its employees are vaccinated. That’s up from 73 percent last week.

Health System CEO Jerry Cayer announced last week the hospital will put a pause on delivering babies after September 24 as employees resign over the state-mandated COVID vaccine. The hospital said Friday it still intends to temporarily close the maternity unit.

The deadline for health care workers to get the shot is September 27.

So far, 43 people have resigned. About a dozen have submitted a religious exemption form.

