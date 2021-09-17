Louis J. Simons, 60 of Norfolk

Louis J. Simons, 60 of Wheeler Lane, Norfolk passed away surrounded by his family, Tuesday morning, September 14, 2021. (Funeral Home)

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Louis J. Simons, 60 of Wheeler Lane, Norfolk passed away surrounded by his family, Tuesday morning, September 14, 2021. Louie was born on April 21, 1961 to Barbara Page and late Louis Simons. He grew up on Wheeler Lane and graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School, Class of 1979. For several years he worked for Perp Deshaies Construction out of Massena. The past 15 years he worked at the Gandy Dancer, managing and bartending where he was loved by many. Anyone that knows Louie, knows he loved his sports and was an avid NY Giants, Toronto Maple Leafs, Baltimore Orioles, Notre Dame, and Clarkson Hockey fan. He also spent many summers playing softball and baseball in the Massena Leagues. He was a member of The Son of the Amvets, Post 4 in Massena and The Sons of The American Legion, Post 514 in Brasher.

Louie is survived by his companion of 30 years, Kathy and their children; Amanda and husband Chris Roi, Brock, Heidi, Alyssia, and Matthew, all of Norfolk. His mother Barbara of Webster, four brothers; Richard of Rochester, Dale (Julie) of Webster, Scott (Michelle) of Norwood, Kurt (Michelle) of Kansas, two sisters; Kimberely (Mike) Derushia of Webster, and Lisa (Ray) Peters of Connecticut. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, two great nieces, a great nephew and two grandsons Hayden and Zachery Roi.

He is predeceased by his father Louis and brother Kevin.

Calling hours for Louis will be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. A Catholic Mass will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Visitation in Norfolk with Rev. Garry Giroux presiding. Burial will follow in the Visitation Cemetery. A small gathering will be held at the Norfolk American Legion for family and friends afterwards. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Louis J. Simons.

