Mark Robert Morrow, 24, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Mark Robert Morrow, age 24, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Notre Dame Church. Immediately following the services, there will be a celebration of life at the Knights of Columbus on Hasbrouck Street. All are welcome to attend. There will be no public calling hours. Mark passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at his home.

Mark is survived by his mother, Lou-Ann McNally and his beloved stepfather, James (Tim) McNally, of Ogdensburg, NY; a sister, Molly Morrow and her husband Tyrone Nance of Los Angeles; his grandfather, Gary Wertman, two stepbrothers, Patrick McNally and Matthew (Julie) McNally, and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is predeceased by his father, Leon “Rob” Morrow on April 12, 2017, his maternal grandmother, Jackie Wertman, his paternal grandmother, Annette Morrow, and his uncle Michael McNally, all of whom, like Mark, were taken too soon.

Mark was born on April 3, 1997, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Leon R. Morrow and Lou-Ann (Wertman) Morrow. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 2016. Mark earned his HVAC certification from BOCES Adult Learning. Mark was currently employed at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center as a HVAC Mechanic. Mark started his career at CHMC when he was 16 years old as a groundskeeper. He later joined the maintenance team first as a maintenance mechanic and later moved up to the HVAC position on January 1, 2020. Mark loved his Claxton family and was very dedicated to the facility. He formerly served as co-chair of the Culture Crusaders Committee, a committee dedicated to building employee engagement and patient centered service. Mark’s strong work ethic, positive attitude, and customer service focus impressed everyone. In honor of his spirit and dedication to CHMC, the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Foundation has created the Mark Morrow Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship will be awarded to an OFA senior entering a trade school program. Donations in Mark’s memory may be sent to Amanda Hitterman at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Foundation.

Mark’s infectious laugh and contagious smile lit up every room that he walked into. There are so many friends and family that loved him. Our hearts will be forever broken caused by this tragic loss of such a remarkable man. Mark’s huge heart touched so many people. Mark was always available to help and enjoyed making people laugh with his wise comments, stories and impersonations.

Mark enjoyed riding around in his truck with his lab Kuda. He loved spending time on the River, hunting, fishing and hanging out with his friends. Family was important to Mark, and he was part of many families, related or not. There are simply no words to describe this heartbreak, and we need to keep Mark in our hearts and cherish our precious memories. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

