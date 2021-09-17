Advertisement

A pleasant last weekend of summer

By Beth Hall
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be another beautiful day.

It’s also going to be nice for the last weekend of summer.

We could see a few clouds early, but much of today will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

There’s a chance of rain overnight. Lows will be in the 60s.

There’s a 40 percent chance of showers Saturday until around 2 p.m. The rest of the afternoon will be partly sunny and highs will be in the mid-70s.

Sunday will be sunny and 70.

We’ll have sunshine Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s both days.

There’s a 40 percent chance of rain Wednesday, the first day of fall. The season changes a little after 3 p.m. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

The first full day of fall is Thursday. It will be cooler, with partly sunny skies and a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs w2ll be in the mid-60s.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Treyanna Summerville
Murder charge dismissed against Treyanna Summerville’s half-sister
Treyanna Summerville
Did court secrecy in Treyanna Summerville case break the law?
Mr. Christopher R. Donah passed away suddenly at his residence on September 14th in the village...
Christopher R. Donah, 54, of Potsdam
Watertown students wearing masks in class
COVID in local schools: some districts struggle, others doing okay
Erin Gardner
Gardner files federal lawsuit against city of Watertown

Latest News

7-day forecast
Friday AM Weather
7
Nice on Friday
7
wwny 6pm weather
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Patchy morning fog with sunshine the rest of the day