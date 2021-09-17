A pleasant last weekend of summer

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be another beautiful day.

It’s also going to be nice for the last weekend of summer.

We could see a few clouds early, but much of today will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

There’s a chance of rain overnight. Lows will be in the 60s.

There’s a 40 percent chance of showers Saturday until around 2 p.m. The rest of the afternoon will be partly sunny and highs will be in the mid-70s.

Sunday will be sunny and 70.

We’ll have sunshine Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s both days.

There’s a 40 percent chance of rain Wednesday, the first day of fall. The season changes a little after 3 p.m. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

The first full day of fall is Thursday. It will be cooler, with partly sunny skies and a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs w2ll be in the mid-60s.

