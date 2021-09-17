Police: man caught with 2 pounds of cocaine in Hounsfield

TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Members of the Metro Jefferson Drug Task Force said they caught a New York City man with more than 2 pounds of cocaine in the town of Hounsfield.

The task force said 29-year-old Orlando Harris was the passenger in a vehicle they stopped late Friday morning.

According to officials, Harris had a kilo of cocaine on him. The drug has an estimated street value of $100,000.

Harris was charged with one felony count of first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was being held pending arraignment.

Police said more charges and arrests are pending.

The task force was assisted by the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Watertown Police road patrol and ID unit, the Department of Homeland Security, and the U.S. Border Patrol.

