Preparations underway for Lowville’s Cream Cheese Festival

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - After a year off, the Cream Cheese Festival takes over downtown Lowville on Saturday..

Friday, crews were starting to set up tents up for the event, which features vendors, live entertainment, activities for the kids and, of course, cream cheese.

The biggest change this year is the serving of single-serve cheesecake cups instead of the giant cheesecake that’s typically unveiled and served.

It’s just one of the changes organizers have made to keep the event safe during the pandemic.

“The community wants to have an event so we’re trying to do it as safe as possible - working with the county, the village, the state, making sure we’re following all the appropriate guidance and what not. But, we want to have a fun event and the community’s really excited for it. So, we’re very happy to have so many vendors back. We have a good majority of our vendors and some new vendors this year too,” said Jeremiah Papineau, festival chairman.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday.

