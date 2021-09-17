Red & Black face off against Syracuse in last regular season game
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A regular season title and home-field advantage through the playoffs are on the line this Saturday night as the Watertown Red & Black host Syracuse.
It’s a big game for the local semipro football team.
The Red & Black Defense was exceptional again this past Saturday night, shutting out Glens Falls for the second time this season, this time in a 24-0 win at the Fairgrounds.
You can hear from defensive end Jeremy Machia and head coach George Ashcraft in the video.
Watertown now faces Syracuse, a team that handed the Red & Black its only loss of the season so far. It’s the Red & Black’s regular season finale Saturday night at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
