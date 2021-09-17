Sackets Harbor’s Porch Music Fest this weekend
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - It’s time for some music on the porch in Sackets Harbor.
Organizer Bill Landers talked about Sackets Harbor’s Porch Music Fest on 7 News This Morning.
Watch the video above for his interview.
The fest is from noon to 6 p.m. It starts at the bandstand with two bands from the 10th Mountain Division. After that, musicians will be performing on porches throughout Sackets Harbor.
You can call 315-778-0156 to find our more or visit sacketsharborhistoricalsociety.org.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.