Sackets Harbor’s Porch Music Fest this weekend

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - It’s time for some music on the porch in Sackets Harbor.

Organizer Bill Landers talked about Sackets Harbor’s Porch Music Fest on 7 News This Morning.

Watch the video above for his interview.

The fest is from noon to 6 p.m. It starts at the bandstand with two bands from the 10th Mountain Division. After that, musicians will be performing on porches throughout Sackets Harbor.

You can call 315-778-0156 to find our more or visit sacketsharborhistoricalsociety.org.

