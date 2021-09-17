Salmon Run Mall hosts job fair

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Businesses are looking to fill open job positions after the extra pandemic unemployment benefits came to a close.

The Salmon Run Mall hosted the NNY Get Hired Job Fair Friday to hook up employers with job seekers.

It featured some employers who are located outside the mall as well as store fronts that have tables outside of their business promoting available positions.

Some businesses we talked to said they have plenty of spots up for grabs.

“Getting us back to full capacity is going to be paramount for us to be able to give Americans what they deserve. You know, that a number 1 first-class service,” said Sharon Larkin, U.S. Postal Service.

“By filling these positions, we are able to provide more services for the people we support. We need great, dynamic, you know, compassionate team members, you know, to follow our mission and vision,” said Sarah Sarkin-Parish, The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence.

The fair runs until 7 p.m. Friday.

