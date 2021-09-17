Sandra J. Burnell, 71, of Brasher Iron Works

Sandra J. Burnell, 71, of Bush Road, passed away Tuesday afternoon, September 14, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

BRASHER IRON WORKS, New York (WWNY) - Sandra J. Burnell, 71, of Bush Road, passed away Tuesday afternoon, September 14, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Sandra was born on October 28, 1949 in Hemlock, New York, the daughter of the late Leon G. and Charlotte (Hunter) Harder. She attended local schools and graduated from Nunda High School. On December 31, 1981, she married Thomas “Pete” Burnell at their home in Brasher.

Sandra worked for many years as a CNA at the Highland Nursing Home. She later worked with children with special needs at Potsdam Central Schools. Most recently, she worked at the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino as a dealer and retired as a clerk in the customer service center. Sandra was a very creative person, who found a renewable source for everything. She would recycle old items into new beautiful crafts. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, and dancing. Sandra loved the challenge of Sudoku puzzles and cherished the time she was able to spend with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Sandra is survived by her loving husband, Thomas “Pete”; her children and their spouses, Greg McDowell and Emily Richey of Oxford, Maine; Sarah and Daniel Crump of Brasher Center; and Thomas II and Renee Burnell of North Lawrence; her grandchildren, Dustin and Katelynn McDowell, Aaliyah “Lee Lee” McDowell; and Dominick, Dalton, and Denver Burnell; and her great grandchildren, Adelynne Mae and Oliver Matthew.

She is also survived by her sisters, Sheila Rennoldson of Naples, New York; Sherry Pelkey of Hunt, New York; Kim Shultz of Virginia; Dianne Wilkinson of Naples, New York; and Charlotte Lincoln of Naples, New York; her brothers, Dwight Harder of Castile; Lee C. Harder, address unknown; and Charles Domm of Hornell, New York; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Stephen and Daniel Harder; and her sisters, Debbie Snyder and Sally Perhan.

Friends may call Tuesday 4-7:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where a closing prayer will be offered at 7:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers those wishing may consider memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Massena Humane Society.

