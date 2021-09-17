Sandra P. “Sandy” Snyder, 77, of Colton

Sandra P. “Sandy” Snyder (Funeral Home)

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Sandra P. “Sandy” Snyder, 77, a resident of 25 Foley Lane, Colton, will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021 from 2-5 p.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. A prayer service will be held immediately after at the funeral home with graveside services to follow at the Pleasant Mound Cemetery, Colton with Rev. Joseph Giroux presiding. Sandy passed away early Wednesday morning at the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse after a brief stay. Sandy is survived by her husband, Linden Snyder, Colton; two sons, Brian and Denise Doyle, Oswego, NY; Timothy and Cheryl Doyle, Colton; a daughter, Wendy and Patrick Quinn, Andover, MA and her five beloved grandchildren, Shannon, Morgan, Riley, Luke and Caitlin. Sandy is also survived by a brother, Thomas and Kristen Pryor, Smyrna, NY; three sisters, Rebecca Turner, Rochester Hills, MI; Judith Smith and her companion Frank Cenchitz, Glenville, NY and Kacey and Mark Schug, Clinton, NY as well as several nieces and nephews. Sandy was pre-deceased by her parents.

Born in Utica, NY to the late Lyle and Dorothy Pryor, she graduated from the Town of Webb Schools in Old Forge and earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from SUNY Potsdam. Sandy started her teaching career at a one room schoolhouse in Raymondville and retired after nearly 40 years of teaching at Colton-Pierrepont Central School. She spent most of her career at Colton Pierrepont, teaching 2nd grade, Kindergarten and UPK. She retired in 2004. Even after her retirement, she continued to substitute teach and help the school district for an additional 15 years. Sandy was a member of the Colton Library Board of Directors for many years and was devoted to the Higley Association, helping in any way she could. She loved camping, boating on the river, and knitting dish cloths, knitting hundreds of them over the years, to share with others. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sandy’s memory can be made to the Colton-Pierrepont Community Scholarship Fund, Sandra Doyle Snyder, 4921 State Hwy 56, Colton, NY 13625, or to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.