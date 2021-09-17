Advertisement

State to eliminate jail time for most minor parole violations

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law Friday that allows people to avoid jail time for most nonviolent...
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law Friday that allows people to avoid jail time for most nonviolent parole violations(WWNY)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New Yorkers will be able to avoid jail time for most nonviolent parole violations under a new law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The law signed Friday largely eliminates New York’s practice of incarcerating people for technical parole violations that include being late to an appointment with a parole officer, missing curfew, changing a residence without approval, and failing to attend a mandated program.

Supporters say incarcerating people for technical parole violations is costly and fuels recidivism.

The Republican minority in the Legislature has accused Democrats of focusing more on perpetrators of crimes than victims. 

