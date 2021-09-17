Advertisement

Traffic advisory: West Main Street in Watertown

Traffic Advisory
Traffic Advisory(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Parts of Watertown’s West Main Street will be closed starting Friday.

City crews will be working on the sewer in the 200 block between Cooper Street and the Main Avenue/Cooper Street intersection.

Other crews will be working pouring curbs on the south side of the 300 and 400 blocks. This will close the eastbound lane between Davidson and Curtis streets.

Both closings will be from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day through the end of next week.

