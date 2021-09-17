Verna Rae Carpenter, 87, of Ogdensburg

Verna Rae Carpenter, age 87, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by her children. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Verna Rae Carpenter, age 87, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by her children. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. She will join her deceased husband in the Flackville Cemetery in Lisbon.

Verna is the daughter of Roland Johnston and Anita (Werner) Johnston. She was born in October of 1933, in Waverly Township, Cheboygan County, Michigan.

She attended Waverly township school, where upon graduation, she enlisted in the United States Army in 1952. She was stationed at Fort Lee, Virginia where she served as an Army cook before receiving an honorable discharge. While serving, Verna met and married her husband, Donald Carpenter, who was also enlisted at the time.

Verna has lived most her life here in the Ogdensburg and Lisbon area where her and her husband, Donald (Rolin), raised their six children. Donald Carpenter Jr. of Lisbon, Terry Taber and her husband, Daryl, of Madrid, Tona Bouchard and her husband, Rick, of Ogdensburg, Tina Lashomb and her husband, Peter, of Ogdensburg, Tammie Johnson and her husband, Allen, of Lisbon and Toni Tomer and her husband, Ron, of Arizona. Verna is also survived by her brother Bob Johnston and his wife, Betty, her sisters, Doris Beach and her husband, Gene, and Ina Worthington and her husband, Robert, and her brother-in-law, Jack Beauchamp, all of Michigan. She is predeceased by her parents, Roland and Anita Johnston and her sister, Betty Beauchamp.

After the passing of her husband in 1987, Verna worked as a cook for Lisbon Central School until her retirement.

Verna loved living in the country and being outdoors, she enjoyed knitting, sewing, reading, and singing, her favorites songs were the hymns and the Scotch/Irish songs her father sang to her when she was growing up. Verna especially loved spending time with all of her children and with her many grandchildren. She will be missed dearly by all of her family.

