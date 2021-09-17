Watertown man facing drug charges after police chase, crash

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 41-year-old Watertown man is behind bars after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase.

Ronnell Wilson was arrested on the following charges:

third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer

third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

resisting Arrest

It all started Thursday on State Street in the city when a detective with the Metro Jefferson Drug Task Force spotted Wilson, who’s wanted on a parole warrant out of New York City.

Watertown police tried to pull him over, but say Wilson’s minivan reached a speed of 80 miles per hour as he drove out of the city.

According to police, Wilson turned onto Weaver Road, crashed into a utility pole and took off on foot, running into residential backyards. Police lost sight of him.

Wilso was later found. Police said he had abandoned several bags of drugs, containing cocaine and fentanyl, that were packaged for sale.

He is currently being held without bail in the Jefferson County Jail.

City police were assisted by the Metro Jeff Drug Task Force, New York State Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and New York State Parole.

