Advertisement

Watertown man facing drug charges after police chase, crash

Ronnell Wilson
Ronnell Wilson(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 41-year-old Watertown man is behind bars after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase.

Ronnell Wilson was arrested on the following charges:

  • third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer
  • third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • resisting Arrest

It all started Thursday on State Street in the city when a detective with the Metro Jefferson Drug Task Force spotted Wilson, who’s wanted on a parole warrant out of New York City.

Watertown police tried to pull him over, but say Wilson’s minivan reached a speed of 80 miles per hour as he drove out of the city.

According to police, Wilson turned onto Weaver Road, crashed into a utility pole and took off on foot, running into residential backyards. Police lost sight of him.

Wilso was later found. Police said he had abandoned several bags of drugs, containing cocaine and fentanyl, that were packaged for sale.

He is currently being held without bail in the Jefferson County Jail.

City police were assisted by the Metro Jeff Drug Task Force, New York State Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and New York State Parole.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Treyanna Summerville
Did court secrecy in Treyanna Summerville case break the law?
Treyanna Summerville
Murder charge dismissed against Treyanna Summerville’s half-sister
Watertown students wearing masks in class
COVID in local schools: some districts struggle, others doing okay
American, Canadian and Pride flags fly in Clayton in June
In wake of Clayton flag flap, Cape Vincent welcomes River Pride, model Maggie Rizer speaks out
Mr. Christopher R. Donah passed away suddenly at his residence on September 14th in the village...
Christopher R. Donah, 54, of Potsdam

Latest News

Police: man caught with 2 pounds of cocaine in Hounsfield
Doctors and public health officials staffed a phone bank at Samaritan Medical Center August 18,...
Got vaccine questions? ‘Talk With a Doc’ Saturday
COVID-19 Deaths
Another COVID death reported in St. Lawrence County
Friday, crews were starting to set up tents up for the Cream Cheese Festival
Preparations underway for Lowville’s Cream Cheese Festival